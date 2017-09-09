Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 9, 2017 4:00 am
 
1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 80 61 .567
New York 75 65 .536
Baltimore 71 70 .504 9
Tampa Bay 70 72 .493 10½
Toronto 64 77 .454 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 85 56 .603
Minnesota 74 67 .525 11
Kansas City 69 71 .493 15½
Detroit 60 80 .429 24½
Chicago 54 86 .386 30½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 86 54 .614
Los Angeles 72 69 .511 14½
Texas 71 69 .507 15
Seattle 70 71 .496 16½
Oakland 60 80 .429 26

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Friday’s Games

Detroit 5, Toronto 4

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0

Texas 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

San Francisco 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5

Oakland 9, Houston 8

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Ynoa 1-0) at Cleveland (Tomlin 8-9), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 12-6) at Texas (Cashner 9-9), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Morton 11-6) at Oakland (Gossett 3-8), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Bell 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-12) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-2) at Boston (Sale 15-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 12-7) at Kansas City (Junis 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 10-2) at Oakland (Mengden 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Seattle (Albers 3-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (Sanchez 3-3) at Toronto (Happ 7-10), 1:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 10-9) at Boston (Porcello 9-16), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Colon 6-11) at Kansas City (Vargas 14-10), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 7-7) at Texas (Griffin 6-5), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 12-3) at Oakland (Graveman 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2) at Seattle (Ramirez 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Hellickson 8-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 15-8), 8:05 p.m.

