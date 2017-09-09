|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|80
|61
|.567
|—
|New York
|75
|65
|.536
|4½
|Baltimore
|71
|70
|.504
|9
|Tampa Bay
|70
|72
|.493
|10½
|Toronto
|64
|77
|.454
|16
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|85
|56
|.603
|—
|Minnesota
|74
|67
|.525
|11
|Kansas City
|69
|71
|.493
|15½
|Detroit
|60
|80
|.429
|24½
|Chicago
|54
|86
|.386
|30½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|86
|54
|.614
|—
|Los Angeles
|72
|69
|.511
|14½
|Texas
|71
|69
|.507
|15
|Seattle
|70
|71
|.496
|16½
|Oakland
|60
|80
|.429
|26
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2
Detroit 5, Toronto 4
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0
Texas 11, N.Y. Yankees 5
San Francisco 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5
Oakland 9, Houston 8
Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3
Baltimore (Ynoa 1-0) at Cleveland (Tomlin 8-9), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 12-6) at Texas (Cashner 9-9), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Morton 11-6) at Oakland (Gossett 3-8), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Bell 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-12) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-2) at Boston (Sale 15-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 12-7) at Kansas City (Junis 7-2), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 10-2) at Oakland (Mengden 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Seattle (Albers 3-1), 9:10 p.m.
Detroit (Sanchez 3-3) at Toronto (Happ 7-10), 1:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 10-9) at Boston (Porcello 9-16), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Colon 6-11) at Kansas City (Vargas 14-10), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 7-7) at Texas (Griffin 6-5), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 12-3) at Oakland (Graveman 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2) at Seattle (Ramirez 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Hellickson 8-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 15-8), 8:05 p.m.