American League

September 10, 2017 10:00 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 81 61 .570
New York 76 65 .539
Baltimore 71 71 .500 10
Tampa Bay 70 73 .490 11½
Toronto 65 77 .458 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 86 56 .606
Minnesota 74 68 .521 12
Kansas City 70 71 .496 15½
Detroit 60 81 .426 25½
Chicago 55 86 .390 30½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 86 56 .606
Los Angeles 72 70 .507 14
Texas 71 70 .504 14½
Seattle 71 71 .500 15
Oakland 62 80 .437 24

___

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1

Oakland 11, Houston 1, 1st game

Toronto 5, Detroit 4

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Oakland 11, Houston 4, 2nd game

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Jimenez 5-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-8), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-9) at Cleveland (Carrasco 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5) vs. Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 8-7) at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at Texas (Gonzalez 7-10), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 8-10), 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

