|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|81
|61
|.570
|—
|New York
|76
|65
|.539
|4½
|Baltimore
|71
|71
|.500
|10
|Tampa Bay
|70
|73
|.490
|11½
|Toronto
|65
|77
|.458
|16
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|86
|56
|.606
|—
|Minnesota
|74
|68
|.521
|12
|Kansas City
|70
|71
|.496
|15½
|Detroit
|60
|81
|.426
|25½
|Chicago
|55
|86
|.390
|30½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|86
|56
|.606
|—
|Los Angeles
|72
|70
|.507
|14
|Texas
|71
|70
|.504
|14½
|Seattle
|71
|71
|.500
|15
|Oakland
|62
|80
|.437
|24
___
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1
Oakland 11, Houston 1, 1st game
Toronto 5, Detroit 4
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2
Oakland 11, Houston 4, 2nd game
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 5-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-8), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-9) at Cleveland (Carrasco 14-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5) vs. Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 8-7) at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at Texas (Gonzalez 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 8-10), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.