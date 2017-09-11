Listen Live Sports

American League

September 11, 2017 4:00 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 81 62 .566
New York 77 65 .542
Baltimore 71 72 .497 10
Tampa Bay 71 73 .493 10½
Toronto 66 77 .462 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 87 56 .608
Minnesota 74 69 .517 13
Kansas City 71 71 .500 15½
Detroit 60 82 .423 26½
Chicago 56 86 .394 30½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 86 57 .601
Los Angeles 73 70 .510 13
Texas 71 71 .500 14½
Seattle 71 72 .497 15
Oakland 63 80 .441 23

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1

Oakland 11, Houston 1, 1st game

Toronto 5, Detroit 4

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Oakland 11, Houston 4, 2nd game

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 8, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 8, San Francisco 1

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 16, Texas 7

Oakland 10, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Jimenez 5-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-8), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Jaye 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5) vs. Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 8-7) at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at Texas (Hamels 9-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 8-10), 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Gaviglio 3-5), 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 10-10) at Toronto (Biagini 3-10), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Jaye 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 15-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-9) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6) at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 10-9) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Moore 1-3) at Texas (Gonzalez 7-10), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Wood 3-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-10), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Richards 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

