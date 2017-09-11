|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|81
|62
|.566
|—
|New York
|77
|65
|.542
|3½
|Baltimore
|71
|72
|.497
|10
|Tampa Bay
|71
|73
|.493
|10½
|Toronto
|66
|77
|.462
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|87
|56
|.608
|—
|Minnesota
|74
|69
|.517
|13
|Kansas City
|71
|71
|.500
|15½
|Detroit
|60
|82
|.423
|26½
|Chicago
|56
|86
|.394
|30½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|86
|57
|.601
|—
|Los Angeles
|73
|70
|.510
|13
|Texas
|71
|71
|.500
|14½
|Seattle
|71
|72
|.497
|15
|Oakland
|63
|80
|.441
|23
___
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1
Oakland 11, Houston 1, 1st game
Toronto 5, Detroit 4
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2
Oakland 11, Houston 4, 2nd game
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 8, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 8, San Francisco 1
Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees 16, Texas 7
Oakland 10, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3
Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2
Baltimore (Jimenez 5-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-8), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Jaye 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 14-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5) vs. Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 8-7) at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at Texas (Hamels 9-3), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 8-10), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Gaviglio 3-5), 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 10-10) at Toronto (Biagini 3-10), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Jaye 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 15-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-9) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6) at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 10-9) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Moore 1-3) at Texas (Gonzalez 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Wood 3-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-10), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Richards 0-0), 10:07 p.m.