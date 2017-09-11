Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 11, 2017 10:56 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 81 62 .566
New York 78 65 .545 3
Baltimore 71 73 .493 10½
Tampa Bay 71 74 .490 11
Toronto 67 77 .465 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 88 56 .611
Minnesota 74 69 .517 13½
Kansas City 71 71 .500 16
Detroit 60 83 .420 27½
Chicago 56 86 .394 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 86 57 .601
Los Angeles 73 70 .510 13
Texas 72 71 .503 14
Seattle 71 73 .493 15½
Oakland 63 80 .441 23

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 8, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 8, San Francisco 1

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 16, Texas 7

Oakland 10, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2

Monday’s Games

Toronto 4, Baltimore 3

        Hurricane Harvey brings relaxation of TSP rules

Cleveland 11, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 5, Seattle 3

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-4) at Kansas City (Gaviglio 3-5), 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 10-10) at Toronto (Biagini 3-10), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Jaye 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 15-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-9) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6) at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 10-9) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Moore 1-3) at Texas (Gonzalez 7-10), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Wood 3-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-10), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Richards 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Citi Field, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP UAS Crews Assist with Hurricane Irma Assessment

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.