|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|81
|62
|.566
|—
|New York
|78
|65
|.545
|3
|Baltimore
|71
|73
|.493
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|71
|74
|.490
|11
|Toronto
|67
|77
|.465
|14½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|88
|56
|.611
|—
|Minnesota
|74
|69
|.517
|13½
|Kansas City
|71
|71
|.500
|16
|Detroit
|60
|83
|.420
|27½
|Chicago
|56
|86
|.394
|31
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|86
|57
|.601
|—
|Los Angeles
|73
|70
|.510
|13
|Texas
|72
|71
|.503
|14
|Seattle
|71
|73
|.493
|15½
|Oakland
|63
|80
|.441
|23
___
Toronto 8, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 8, San Francisco 1
Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees 16, Texas 7
Oakland 10, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3
Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 11, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1
Texas 5, Seattle 3
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-4) at Kansas City (Gaviglio 3-5), 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 10-10) at Toronto (Biagini 3-10), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Jaye 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 15-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-9) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6) at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 10-9) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Moore 1-3) at Texas (Gonzalez 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Wood 3-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-10), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Richards 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Citi Field, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.