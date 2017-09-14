Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 14, 2017 12:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 82 63 .566
New York 79 66 .545 3
Baltimore 72 74 .493 10½
Tampa Bay 72 75 .490 11
Toronto 68 78 .466 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 90 56 .616
Minnesota 76 69 .524 13½
Kansas City 72 73 .497 17½
Detroit 60 85 .414 29½
Chicago 58 87 .400 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 87 58 .600
Los Angeles 74 71 .510 13
Seattle 73 73 .500 14½
Texas 72 73 .497 15
Oakland 64 81 .441 23

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 11, Oakland 1

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 10, Texas 3

Minnesota 16, San Diego 0

Houston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Detroit 3

        HUD management, unions suffer communications breakdown over reorg efforts

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

Oakland 7, Boston 3

Seattle 8, Texas 1

Minnesota 3, San Diego 1, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-6) at Detroit (Bell 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Gossett 4-8) at Boston (Pomeranz 15-5), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Miley 8-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-11), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 7-2) at Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 5-4) at Texas (Cashner 9-9), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Anderson 3-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-13), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard surveys Florida Keys

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1905 -0.0012 3.92%
L 2020 26.1297 -0.0033 6.18%
L 2030 29.4250 -0.0061 8.74%
L 2040 31.8377 -0.0079 9.97%
L 2050 18.3345 -0.0051 11.07%
G Fund 15.4345 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0749 -0.0148 3.86%
C Fund 34.9456 0.0268 11.93%
S Fund 44.8407 0.0178 8.16%
I Fund 29.3994 -0.0749 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.