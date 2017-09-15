Listen Live Sports

American League

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 83 63 .568
New York 80 66 .548 3
Tampa Bay 72 75 .490 11½
Baltimore 72 75 .490 11½
Toronto 68 79 .463 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 91 56 .619
Minnesota 77 69 .527 13½
Kansas City 72 74 .493 18½
Detroit 60 86 .411 30½
Chicago 59 87 .404 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 88 58 .603
Los Angeles 74 72 .507 14
Seattle 74 73 .503 14½
Texas 72 74 .493 16
Oakland 64 82 .438 24

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

Oakland 7, Boston 3

Seattle 8, Texas 1

Minnesota 3, San Diego 1, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 17, Detroit 7

Boston 6, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Seattle 10, Texas 4

Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Ynoa 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 12-6), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 0-1) at Philadelphia (Leiter Jr. 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 16-7) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1) at Detroit (Sanchez 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 15-10) at Cleveland (Bauer 16-8), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 12-3) at Houston (Morton 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 8-10) at Minnesota (Colon 6-12), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Martinez 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Petit 4-0), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

