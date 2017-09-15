|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|83
|63
|.568
|—
|New York
|80
|66
|.548
|3
|Tampa Bay
|72
|75
|.490
|11½
|Baltimore
|72
|75
|.490
|11½
|Toronto
|68
|79
|.463
|15½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|91
|56
|.619
|—
|Minnesota
|77
|69
|.527
|13½
|Kansas City
|72
|74
|.493
|18½
|Detroit
|60
|86
|.411
|30½
|Chicago
|59
|87
|.404
|31½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|88
|58
|.603
|—
|Los Angeles
|74
|72
|.507
|14
|Seattle
|74
|73
|.503
|14½
|Texas
|72
|74
|.493
|16
|Oakland
|64
|82
|.438
|24
Cleveland 5, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 2, Toronto 1
Oakland 7, Boston 3
Seattle 8, Texas 1
Minnesota 3, San Diego 1, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 17, Detroit 7
Boston 6, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 5
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings
Seattle 10, Texas 4
Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2
Baltimore (Ynoa 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 12-6), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 0-1) at Philadelphia (Leiter Jr. 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 16-7) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1) at Detroit (Sanchez 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 15-10) at Cleveland (Bauer 16-8), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 12-3) at Houston (Morton 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 8-10) at Minnesota (Colon 6-12), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Martinez 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Petit 4-0), 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.