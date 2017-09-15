Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 15, 2017 11:26 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 83 63 .568
New York 81 66 .551
Tampa Bay 72 75 .490 11½
Baltimore 72 76 .486 12
Toronto 69 79 .466 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Cleveland 91 57 .615
Minnesota 77 70 .524 13½
Kansas City 73 74 .497 17½
Detroit 61 86 .415 29½
Chicago 59 88 .401 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 89 58 .605
Los Angeles 74 72 .507 14½
Seattle 74 74 .500 15½
Texas 72 74 .493 16½
Oakland 65 82 .442 24

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 17, Detroit 7

Boston 6, Oakland 2

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Seattle 10, Texas 4

Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2

        OPM setting the foundation for security clearance, retirement systems modernizations

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 0

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Toronto 4, Minnesota 3

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle (Ramirez 5-5) at Houston (Keuchel 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Hellickson 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 7-7), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 8-11) at Cleveland (Carrasco 15-6), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 9-17) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 11-9), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3) at Detroit (Jaye 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Graveman 5-4) at Philadelphia (Lively 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 8-8) at Minnesota (Mejia 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.