|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|83
|63
|.568
|—
|New York
|81
|66
|.551
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|72
|75
|.490
|11½
|Baltimore
|72
|76
|.486
|12
|Toronto
|69
|79
|.466
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Cleveland
|91
|57
|.615
|—
|Minnesota
|77
|70
|.524
|13½
|Kansas City
|73
|74
|.497
|17½
|Detroit
|61
|86
|.415
|29½
|Chicago
|59
|88
|.401
|31½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|89
|58
|.605
|—
|Los Angeles
|74
|72
|.507
|14½
|Seattle
|74
|74
|.500
|15½
|Texas
|72
|74
|.493
|16½
|Oakland
|65
|82
|.442
|24
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Chicago White Sox 17, Detroit 7
Boston 6, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 5
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings
Seattle 10, Texas 4
Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2
Oakland 4, Philadelphia 0
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3
Houston 5, Seattle 2
Toronto 4, Minnesota 3
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 5-5) at Houston (Keuchel 12-4), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Hellickson 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 7-7), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 8-11) at Cleveland (Carrasco 15-6), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 9-17) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 11-9), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3) at Detroit (Jaye 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 5-4) at Philadelphia (Lively 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 8-8) at Minnesota (Mejia 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2), 9:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.