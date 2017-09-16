|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|84
|63
|.571
|—
|New York
|81
|66
|.551
|3
|Tampa Bay
|72
|76
|.486
|12½
|Baltimore
|72
|76
|.486
|12½
|Toronto
|69
|79
|.466
|15½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Cleveland
|92
|57
|.617
|—
|Minnesota
|77
|70
|.524
|14
|Kansas City
|73
|75
|.493
|18½
|Detroit
|61
|86
|.415
|30
|Chicago
|59
|88
|.401
|32
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|90
|58
|.608
|—
|Los Angeles
|75
|72
|.510
|14½
|Seattle
|74
|75
|.497
|16½
|Texas
|72
|75
|.490
|17½
|Oakland
|65
|82
|.442
|24½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2
Oakland 4, Philadelphia 0
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3
Boston 13, Tampa Bay 6, 15 innings
Houston 5, Seattle 2
Toronto 4, Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 6
Houston 8, Seattle 6
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 4
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 5-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 8-8), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-5) at Detroit (Boyd 5-10), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 8-8) at Cleveland (Kluber 16-4), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Philadelphia (Alvarez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Moore 1-3) at Houston (Verlander 12-8), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 3-10) at Minnesota (Gibson 10-10), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Gonzalez 7-11) at L.A. Angels (Richards 0-1), 3:37 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.