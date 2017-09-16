Listen Live Sports

American League

September 16, 2017 6:58 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 84 63 .571
New York 81 66 .551 3
Tampa Bay 72 76 .486 12½
Baltimore 72 76 .486 12½
Toronto 69 79 .466 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Cleveland 92 57 .617
Minnesota 77 70 .524 14
Kansas City 73 75 .493 18½
Detroit 61 86 .415 30
Chicago 59 88 .401 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 90 58 .608
Los Angeles 75 72 .510 14½
Seattle 74 75 .497 16½
Texas 72 75 .490 17½
Oakland 65 82 .442 24½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 0

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Boston 13, Tampa Bay 6, 15 innings

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Toronto 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 6

Saturday’s Games

Houston 8, Seattle 6

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Jimenez 5-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 8-8), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-5) at Detroit (Boyd 5-10), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 8-8) at Cleveland (Kluber 16-4), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Philadelphia (Alvarez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Moore 1-3) at Houston (Verlander 12-8), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Biagini 3-10) at Minnesota (Gibson 10-10), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gonzalez 7-11) at L.A. Angels (Richards 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

