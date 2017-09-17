Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 17, 2017 4:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 85 63 .574
New York 82 66 .554 3
Tampa Bay 72 77 .483 13½
Baltimore 72 77 .483 13½
Toronto 70 79 .470 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 92 57 .617
Minnesota 77 71 .520 14½
Kansas City 73 75 .493 18½
Detroit 61 87 .412 30½
Chicago 60 88 .405 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 90 58 .608
Los Angeles 76 72 .514 14
Seattle 74 75 .497 16½
Texas 72 76 .486 18
Oakland 65 83 .439 25

x-clinched division

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 0

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Boston 13, Tampa Bay 6, 15 innings

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Toronto 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 6

        HUD management, unions suffer communications breakdown over reorg efforts

Saturday’s Games

Houston 8, Seattle 6

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 4

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4

Philadelphia 5, Oakland 3

Toronto 7, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 2, Texas 0

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Jimenez 5-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-10), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 8-8), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-5) at Detroit (Boyd 5-10), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 8-8) at Cleveland (Kluber 16-4), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Philadelphia (Alvarez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Moore 1-3) at Houston (Verlander 12-8), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Biagini 3-10) at Minnesota (Gibson 10-10), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gonzalez 7-11) at L.A. Angels (Richards 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Fister 5-8) at Baltimore (Bundy 13-9), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 15-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-10), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Cotton 8-10) at Detroit (Farmer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Close Change YTD
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.