|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|85
|63
|.574
|—
|New York
|82
|66
|.554
|3
|Tampa Bay
|72
|77
|.483
|13½
|Baltimore
|72
|77
|.483
|13½
|Toronto
|70
|79
|.470
|15½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|92
|57
|.617
|—
|Minnesota
|77
|71
|.520
|14½
|Kansas City
|73
|75
|.493
|18½
|Detroit
|61
|87
|.412
|30½
|Chicago
|60
|88
|.405
|31½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|90
|58
|.608
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|72
|.514
|14
|Seattle
|74
|75
|.497
|16½
|Texas
|72
|76
|.486
|18
|Oakland
|65
|83
|.439
|25
x-clinched division
___
Houston 8, Seattle 6
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 4
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4
Philadelphia 5, Oakland 3
Toronto 7, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 2, Texas 0
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.
Boston (Fister 5-8) at Baltimore (Bundy 13-9), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 15-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-10), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Cotton 8-10) at Detroit (Farmer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.