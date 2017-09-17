Listen Live Sports

American League

September 17, 2017 10:00 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 85 63 .574
New York 82 66 .554 3
Tampa Bay 72 77 .483 13½
Baltimore 72 77 .483 13½
Toronto 70 79 .470 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 92 57 .617
Minnesota 77 71 .520 14½
Kansas City 73 75 .493 18½
Detroit 61 87 .412 30½
Chicago 60 88 .405 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 90 58 .608
Los Angeles 76 72 .514 14
Seattle 74 75 .497 16½
Texas 72 76 .486 18
Oakland 65 83 .439 25

x-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Houston 8, Seattle 6

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 4

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4

Philadelphia 5, Oakland 3

Toronto 7, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 2, Texas 0

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Fister 5-8) at Baltimore (Bundy 13-9), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 15-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-10), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Cotton 8-10) at Detroit (Farmer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

