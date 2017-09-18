Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 18, 2017 4:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 85 64 .570
New York 82 67 .550 3
Tampa Bay 73 77 .487 12½
Baltimore 73 77 .487 12½
Toronto 70 80 .467 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 93 57 .620
Minnesota 78 71 .523 14½
Kansas City 73 76 .490 19½
Detroit 62 87 .416 30½
Chicago 60 89 .403 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 91 58 .611
Los Angeles 76 73 .510 15
Seattle 74 76 .493 17½
Texas 73 76 .490 18
Oakland 66 83 .443 25

x-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston 8, Seattle 6

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3

Advertisement

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 4

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4

Philadelphia 5, Oakland 3

Toronto 7, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 2, Texas 0

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2

Detroit 12, Chicago White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Oakland 6, Philadelphia 3

Houston 7, Seattle 1

Minnesota 13, Toronto 7

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Monday’s Games

Boston (Fister 5-8) at Baltimore (Bundy 13-9), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 15-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-9), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Cotton 8-10) at Detroit (Farmer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Pomeranz 16-5) at Baltimore (Gausman 11-10), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 12-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 4-11) at Toronto (Stroman 11-8), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Gossett 4-9) at Detroit (Bell 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2) at Houston (McCullers 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-5), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Perez 12-11) at Seattle (Leake 10-12), 10:10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.