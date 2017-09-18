|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|85
|64
|.570
|—
|New York
|82
|67
|.550
|3
|Tampa Bay
|73
|77
|.487
|12½
|Baltimore
|73
|77
|.487
|12½
|Toronto
|70
|80
|.467
|15½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|93
|57
|.620
|—
|Minnesota
|78
|71
|.523
|14½
|Kansas City
|73
|76
|.490
|19½
|Detroit
|62
|87
|.416
|30½
|Chicago
|60
|89
|.403
|32½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|91
|58
|.611
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|73
|.510
|15
|Seattle
|74
|76
|.493
|17½
|Texas
|73
|76
|.490
|18
|Oakland
|66
|83
|.443
|25
x-clinched division
___
Houston 8, Seattle 6
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 4
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4
Philadelphia 5, Oakland 3
Toronto 7, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 2, Texas 0
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2
Detroit 12, Chicago White Sox 0
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Oakland 6, Philadelphia 3
Houston 7, Seattle 1
Minnesota 13, Toronto 7
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2
Boston (Fister 5-8) at Baltimore (Bundy 13-9), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 15-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-9), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Cotton 8-10) at Detroit (Farmer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 16-5) at Baltimore (Gausman 11-10), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 12-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 4-11) at Toronto (Stroman 11-8), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 4-9) at Detroit (Bell 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2) at Houston (McCullers 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-5), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Perez 12-11) at Seattle (Leake 10-12), 10:10 p.m.