American League

September 19, 2017 4:00 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 86 64 .573
New York 83 67 .553 3
Tampa Bay 73 77 .487 13
Baltimore 73 78 .483 13½
Toronto 70 80 .467 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 93 57 .620
Minnesota 78 72 .520 15
Kansas City 73 76 .490 19½
Detroit 62 88 .413 31
Chicago 60 89 .403 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 91 58 .611
Los Angeles 76 73 .510 15
Seattle 74 76 .493 17½
Texas 73 76 .490 18
Oakland 67 83 .447 24½

x-clinched division

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2

Detroit 12, Chicago White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Oakland 6, Philadelphia 3

Houston 7, Seattle 1

Minnesota 13, Toronto 7

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Monday’s Games

Boston 10, Baltimore 8, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 1

Oakland 8, Detroit 3

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Pomeranz 16-5) at Baltimore (Gausman 11-10), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 12-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 4-11) at Toronto (Stroman 11-8), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-10), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Gossett 4-9) at Detroit (Bell 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2) at Houston (McCullers 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-5), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Perez 12-11) at Seattle (Leake 10-12), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Colon 6-13) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-11), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at Detroit (Sanchez 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 16-7) at Baltimore (Miley 8-13), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 7-2) at Toronto (Anderson 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-10), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-6) at Houston (Peacock 11-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-14), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 9-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

