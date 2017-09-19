|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|86
|64
|.573
|—
|New York
|83
|67
|.553
|3
|Tampa Bay
|73
|77
|.487
|13
|Baltimore
|73
|78
|.483
|13½
|Toronto
|70
|80
|.467
|16
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|93
|57
|.620
|—
|Minnesota
|78
|72
|.520
|15
|Kansas City
|73
|76
|.490
|19½
|Detroit
|62
|88
|.413
|31
|Chicago
|60
|89
|.403
|32½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|91
|58
|.611
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|73
|.510
|15
|Seattle
|74
|76
|.493
|17½
|Texas
|73
|76
|.490
|18
|Oakland
|67
|83
|.447
|24½
x-clinched division
___
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2
Detroit 12, Chicago White Sox 0
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Oakland 6, Philadelphia 3
Houston 7, Seattle 1
Minnesota 13, Toronto 7
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 10, Baltimore 8, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 1
Oakland 8, Detroit 3
Boston (Pomeranz 16-5) at Baltimore (Gausman 11-10), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 12-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 4-11) at Toronto (Stroman 11-8), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-10), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 4-9) at Detroit (Bell 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2) at Houston (McCullers 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-5), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Perez 12-11) at Seattle (Leake 10-12), 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Colon 6-13) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-11), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at Detroit (Sanchez 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 16-7) at Baltimore (Miley 8-13), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 7-2) at Toronto (Anderson 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-10), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-6) at Houston (Peacock 11-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-14), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 9-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-4), 10:10 p.m.