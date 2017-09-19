Listen Live Sports

American League

September 19, 2017
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 86 64 .573
New York 83 67 .553 3
Tampa Bay 73 77 .487 13
Baltimore 73 78 .483 13½
Toronto 70 80 .467 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 93 57 .620
Minnesota 78 72 .520 15
Kansas City 73 76 .490 19½
Detroit 62 88 .413 31
Chicago 60 89 .403 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 91 58 .611
Los Angeles 76 73 .510 15
Seattle 74 76 .493 17½
Texas 73 76 .490 18
Oakland 67 83 .447 24½

x-clinched division

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 10, Baltimore 8, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 1

Oakland 8, Detroit 3

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Colon 6-13) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-11), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at Detroit (Sanchez 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 16-7) at Baltimore (Miley 8-13), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 7-2) at Toronto (Anderson 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-10), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-6) at Houston (Peacock 11-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-14), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 9-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

