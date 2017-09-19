|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|86
|64
|.573
|—
|New York
|83
|67
|.553
|3
|Tampa Bay
|73
|78
|.483
|13½
|Baltimore
|73
|78
|.483
|13½
|Toronto
|71
|80
|.470
|15½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|93
|57
|.620
|—
|Minnesota
|78
|72
|.520
|15
|Kansas City
|73
|77
|.487
|20
|Detroit
|62
|88
|.413
|31
|Chicago
|60
|89
|.403
|32½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|91
|58
|.611
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|73
|.510
|15
|Seattle
|74
|76
|.493
|17½
|Texas
|73
|76
|.490
|18
|Oakland
|67
|83
|.447
|24½
x-clinched division
___
Boston 10, Baltimore 8, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 1
Oakland 8, Detroit 3
Toronto 5, Kansas City 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Colon 6-13) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 13-6), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at Detroit (Sanchez 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 16-7) at Baltimore (Miley 8-13), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 7-2) at Toronto (Anderson 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-10), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-6) at Houston (Peacock 11-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-14), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 9-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.