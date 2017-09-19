Listen Live Sports

American League

September 19, 2017 11:28 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 87 64 .576
New York 83 67 .553
Tampa Bay 73 78 .483 14
Baltimore 73 79 .480 14½
Toronto 71 80 .470 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 93 57 .620
Minnesota 78 72 .520 15
Kansas City 73 77 .487 20
Detroit 62 89 .411 31½
Chicago 60 90 .400 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 92 58 .613
Los Angeles 76 73 .510 15½
Seattle 74 76 .493 18
Texas 73 76 .490 18½
Oakland 68 83 .450 24½

x-clinched division

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 10, Baltimore 8, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 1

Oakland 8, Detroit 3

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 1, Baltimore 0, 11 innings

Toronto 5, Kansas City 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 9, Detroit 8

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Colon 6-13) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 13-6), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at Detroit (Sanchez 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 16-7) at Baltimore (Miley 8-13), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 7-2) at Toronto (Anderson 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-6) at Houston (Peacock 11-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-14), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 9-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

