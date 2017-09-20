Listen Live Sports

American League

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 87 64 .576
New York 84 67 .556 3
Tampa Bay 73 78 .483 14
Baltimore 73 79 .480 14½
Toronto 71 80 .470 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 94 57 .623
Minnesota 78 73 .517 16
Kansas City 73 77 .487 20½
Detroit 62 89 .411 32
Chicago 60 90 .400 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 92 58 .613
Los Angeles 76 74 .507 16
Texas 74 76 .493 18
Seattle 74 77 .490 18½
Oakland 68 83 .450 24½

x-clinched division

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 1, Baltimore 0, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 9, Detroit 8

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Salazar 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 8-2), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-3) at Baltimore (Ynoa 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 16-10) at Toronto (Happ 9-10), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 4-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 8-12), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1) at Houston (Keuchel 13-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 10-4) at Seattle (Paxton 12-4), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

