|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|88
|64
|.579
|—
|New York
|85
|67
|.559
|3
|Tampa Bay
|74
|78
|.487
|14
|Baltimore
|73
|80
|.477
|15½
|Toronto
|71
|81
|.467
|17
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|94
|57
|.623
|—
|Minnesota
|78
|74
|.513
|16½
|Kansas City
|74
|77
|.490
|20
|Detroit
|62
|90
|.408
|32½
|Chicago
|60
|90
|.400
|33½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|92
|58
|.613
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|74
|.507
|16
|Texas
|74
|76
|.493
|18
|Seattle
|74
|77
|.490
|18½
|Oakland
|69
|83
|.454
|24
x-clinched division
___
Boston 1, Baltimore 0, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2
Toronto 5, Kansas City 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 9, Detroit 8
Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 3, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 11, Minnesota 3
Oakland 3, Detroit 2
Boston 9, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 15, Toronto 5
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 8-2), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-3) at Baltimore (Ynoa 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 16-10) at Toronto (Happ 9-10), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Mejia 4-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 8-12), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1) at Houston (Keuchel 13-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 10-4) at Seattle (Paxton 12-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.