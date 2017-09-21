Listen Live Sports

American League

September 21, 2017
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 88 64 .579
New York 85 67 .559 3
Tampa Bay 74 78 .487 14
Baltimore 73 80 .477 15½
Toronto 71 81 .467 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 95 57 .625
Minnesota 78 74 .513 17
Kansas City 74 77 .490 20½
Detroit 62 90 .408 33
Chicago 60 91 .397 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 93 58 .616
Los Angeles 76 75 .503 17
Texas 75 76 .497 18
Seattle 74 78 .487 19½
Oakland 69 83 .454 24½

x-clinched division

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 1, Baltimore 0, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 9, Detroit 8

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Minnesota 3

Oakland 3, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 15, Toronto 5

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5

Texas 8, Seattle 6

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Salazar 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 8-2), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-3) at Baltimore (Ynoa 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 16-10) at Toronto (Happ 9-10), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 4-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 8-12), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1) at Houston (Keuchel 13-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 10-4) at Seattle (Paxton 12-4), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Cobb 11-10) at Baltimore (Hellickson 8-10), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-11) at Toronto (Estrada 9-8), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 10-17) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 11-10) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 8-12) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Richards 0-2) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Martinez 3-6) at Oakland (Graveman 5-4), 10:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 16-9) at Seattle (Ramirez 5-6), 10:10 p.m.

