|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|88
|64
|.579
|—
|New York
|85
|67
|.559
|3
|Tampa Bay
|74
|78
|.487
|14
|Baltimore
|73
|80
|.477
|15½
|Toronto
|71
|81
|.467
|17
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|95
|57
|.625
|—
|Minnesota
|78
|74
|.513
|17
|Kansas City
|74
|77
|.490
|20½
|Detroit
|62
|90
|.408
|33
|Chicago
|60
|91
|.397
|34½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|93
|58
|.616
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|75
|.503
|17
|Texas
|75
|76
|.497
|18
|Seattle
|74
|78
|.487
|19½
|Oakland
|69
|83
|.454
|24½
x-clinched division
___
Boston 1, Baltimore 0, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2
Toronto 5, Kansas City 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 9, Detroit 8
Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 3, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 11, Minnesota 3
Oakland 3, Detroit 2
Boston 9, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 15, Toronto 5
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 1
Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5
Texas 8, Seattle 6
Cleveland (Salazar 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 8-2), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-3) at Baltimore (Ynoa 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 16-10) at Toronto (Happ 9-10), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Mejia 4-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 8-12), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1) at Houston (Keuchel 13-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 10-4) at Seattle (Paxton 12-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 11-10) at Baltimore (Hellickson 8-10), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-11) at Toronto (Estrada 9-8), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 10-17) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 11-10) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 8-12) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 0-2) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Martinez 3-6) at Oakland (Graveman 5-4), 10:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 16-9) at Seattle (Ramirez 5-6), 10:10 p.m.