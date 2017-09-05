America’s Team: Cowboys tickets most in demand

America’s Team? When it comes to ticket demand, the Dallas Cowboys certainly are.

According to StubHub’s data heading into the 2017 season, which kicks off Thursday night, the Cowboys easily have maintained their top spot, doubling the popularity of games involving New England. The Patriots, who open the schedule against Kansas City in that kickoff game, have seen a 44 percent rise in demand for their games, yet aren’t within shouting distance of Dallas.

Green Bay, which has a highly attractive opener at Lambeau Field against Seattle, is third in ticket popularity.

Heading into the full schedule, Stub Hub has seen such a prominent desire among fans to acquire Cowboys tickets that half of its top 10 most coveted tickets are for Dallas contests. Tops on the list is Sunday night’s opener against the visiting New York Giants.

