Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Amid internal turmoil, Olympic boxing body bans African VP

September 11, 2017 3:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic boxing body AIBA says its African vice president has been banned for three years, for allegedly provoking a hostile crowd at the African championships.

The AIBA disciplinary panel decision comes while its President C.K. Wu has been challenged by executive committee colleagues, including Kelani Bayor of Togo.

AIBA is in turmoil after an executive committee vote of no confidence in Wu in July, citing financial mismanagement including unpaid loans of several millions of dollars.

A Swiss court is preparing a ruling on the dispute, and AIBA member federations await a meeting to resolve who leads them.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

AIBA says Bayor’s comments “exacerbated … a hostile and threatening reaction to AIBA officials” by African championships spectators in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, in June.

AIBA says the decision cannot be appealed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary meets new Forest Service chief

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.