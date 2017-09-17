Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 16, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (59) 3-0 1618 1 2. Clemson (6) 3-0 1535 2 3. Oklahoma 3-0 1505 3 4. Penn State 3-0 1364 5 5. Southern California 3-0 1348 4 6. Washington 3-0 1277 6 7. Oklahoma State 3-0 1219 8 8. Michigan 3-0 1171 7 9. Ohio State 2-1 1052 9 10. Wisconsin 3-0 1032 12 11. Florida State 0-1 985 10 12. Georgia 3-0 978 13 13. Virginia Tech 3-0 775 16 14. Miami (Fla.) 1-0 659 15 15. TCU 3-0 602 20 16. Auburn 2-1 555 17 17. South Florida 3-0 446 21 18. Washington State 3-0 441 22 19. Mississippi State 3-0 412 NR 20. Louisville 2-1 382 14 21. Utah 3-0 324 24 22. Florida 1-1 312 25 23. LSU 2-1 243 11 24. Oregon 3-0 208 NR 25. San Diego State 3-0 141 NR

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 100; Vanderbilt 92; Colorado 84; Maryland 48; Kansas State 45; Memphis 36; Notre Dame 24; California 18; Kentucky 18; Minnesota 14; Stanford 11; Houston 9; North Carolina State 9; Duke 8; Navy 7; Iowa 6; Tennessee 3; Appalachian State 2; Boise State 2; Michigan State 2; Wake Forest 2; Arkansas 1.