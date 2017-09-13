Listen Live Sports

Andrew Miller set to be activated by streaking Indians

September 13, 2017 10:29 am
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star reliever Andrew Miller will likely be activated from the disabled list Thursday and re-join the red-hot Cleveland Indians.

Miller has been on the DL twice with tendinitis in his right knee. Despite not having him, the Indians tied the American League record with 20 straight wins entering their series finale with Detroit on Wednesday.

Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway said the plan is to have Miller pitch in Thursday’s game in a “low leverage” situation where he gets one out in an inning. From there, the Indians will increase Miller’s workload to get him ready for the postseason.

One of baseball’s best late-inning pitchers, Miller is 4-3 with a 1.65 ERA in 48 games. Last October, the left-hander was nearly unhittable while helping the Indians make the World Series for the first time since 1997.

Miller struck out 30 batters in 19 1-3 innings in the 2016 postseason.

