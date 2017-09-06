Angels 8, Athletics 7

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Phillips 2b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.326
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.282
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Valbuena 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|1-Cowart pr-3b
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Cron 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.262
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Revere ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Graterol c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|37
|8
|9
|8
|6
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Joyce lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.240
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.236
|2-Barreto pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Pinder rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Maxwell c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.232
|Powell cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Totals
|40
|7
|13
|7
|6
|11
|Los Angeles
|003
|012
|010
|1—8
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|141
|010
|0—7
|13
|0
a-singled for Maldonado in the 10th.
1-ran for Valbuena in the 8th. 2-ran for Davis in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 8, Oakland 11. 2B_Semien (14), Lowrie (42), Pinder (13), Powell (3). 3B_Cron (1), Pinder (1). HR_Cron (14), off Hendriks; Joyce (22), off Wood; Davis (38), off Wood; Olson (15), off Wood. RBIs_Phillips (53), Upton (95), Pujols 2 (93), Cron 3 (50), Revere (19), Semien (27), Joyce 2 (62), Davis 2 (97), Olson (30), Pinder (32). SB_Trout 2 (20). SF_Pujols, Joyce. S_Semien.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Phillips, Pujols, Simmons, Maldonado); Oakland 8 (Joyce, Lowrie 2, Olson 2, Maxwell, Chapman 2). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 10; Oakland 3 for 13.
GIDP_Pinder.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Phillips, Cron).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|3
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|52
|1.12
|Wood
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|3
|28
|5.65
|Scribner
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|17
|4.57
|Guerra
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|5.57
|Ramirez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.16
|Salas
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|5.54
|Bedrosian, W, 5-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3.41
|Paredes, S, 1-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|3.24
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Graveman
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|103
|4.70
|Moll, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|7.71
|Hendriks, BS, 3-3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.79
|Hatcher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.63
|Coulombe
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|3.80
|Casilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.21
|Treinen, L, 1-6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|4.41
Scribner pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wood 2-0, Guerra 2-0, Ramirez 3-0, Hendriks 1-1. HBP_Graveman (Trout), Treinen (Cowart). WP_Graveman.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_4:12. A_11,110 (37,090).