Angels 8, Athletics 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Phillips 2b 6 1 2 1 0 0 .288 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .326 Upton lf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .282 Pujols dh 4 0 1 2 0 0 .244 Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Simmons ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Valbuena 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .200 1-Cowart pr-3b 0 2 0 0 0 0 .233 Cron 1b 4 2 3 3 1 1 .262 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .227 a-Revere ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .262 Graterol c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Totals 37 8 9 8 6 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .257 Joyce lf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .240 Lowrie 2b 5 2 2 0 1 0 .275 Davis dh 4 1 2 2 1 2 .236 2-Barreto pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Olson 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .260 Pinder rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .245 Maxwell c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 2 2 .232 Powell cf 4 1 2 0 1 2 .258 Totals 40 7 13 7 6 11

Los Angeles 003 012 010 1—8 9 0 Oakland 000 141 010 0—7 13 0

a-singled for Maldonado in the 10th.

1-ran for Valbuena in the 8th. 2-ran for Davis in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, Oakland 11. 2B_Semien (14), Lowrie (42), Pinder (13), Powell (3). 3B_Cron (1), Pinder (1). HR_Cron (14), off Hendriks; Joyce (22), off Wood; Davis (38), off Wood; Olson (15), off Wood. RBIs_Phillips (53), Upton (95), Pujols 2 (93), Cron 3 (50), Revere (19), Semien (27), Joyce 2 (62), Davis 2 (97), Olson (30), Pinder (32). SB_Trout 2 (20). SF_Pujols, Joyce. S_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Phillips, Pujols, Simmons, Maldonado); Oakland 8 (Joyce, Lowrie 2, Olson 2, Maxwell, Chapman 2). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 10; Oakland 3 for 13.

GIDP_Pinder.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Phillips, Cron).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 3 1-3 4 1 1 1 3 52 1.12 Wood 1 1-3 4 4 4 0 3 28 5.65 Scribner 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 17 4.57 Guerra 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 5.57 Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.16 Salas 2 1 1 1 0 2 18 5.54 Bedrosian, W, 5-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.41 Paredes, S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 1 1 29 3.24 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Graveman 5 5 4 4 3 3 103 4.70 Moll, H, 2 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 13 7.71 Hendriks, BS, 3-3 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 4.79 Hatcher 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.63 Coulombe 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 3.80 Casilla 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.21 Treinen, L, 1-6 1 2 1 1 0 1 25 4.41

Scribner pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wood 2-0, Guerra 2-0, Ramirez 3-0, Hendriks 1-1. HBP_Graveman (Trout), Treinen (Cowart). WP_Graveman.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_4:12. A_11,110 (37,090).