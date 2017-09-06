Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 8, Athletics 7

September 6, 2017 2:32 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Phillips 2b 6 1 2 1 0 0 .288
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .326
Upton lf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .282
Pujols dh 4 0 1 2 0 0 .244
Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Simmons ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Valbuena 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .200
1-Cowart pr-3b 0 2 0 0 0 0 .233
Cron 1b 4 2 3 3 1 1 .262
Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .227
a-Revere ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .262
Graterol c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Totals 37 8 9 8 6 7
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .257
Joyce lf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .240
Lowrie 2b 5 2 2 0 1 0 .275
Davis dh 4 1 2 2 1 2 .236
2-Barreto pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Olson 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .260
Pinder rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .245
Maxwell c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 2 2 .232
Powell cf 4 1 2 0 1 2 .258
Totals 40 7 13 7 6 11
Los Angeles 003 012 010 1—8 9 0
Oakland 000 141 010 0—7 13 0

a-singled for Maldonado in the 10th.

1-ran for Valbuena in the 8th. 2-ran for Davis in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, Oakland 11. 2B_Semien (14), Lowrie (42), Pinder (13), Powell (3). 3B_Cron (1), Pinder (1). HR_Cron (14), off Hendriks; Joyce (22), off Wood; Davis (38), off Wood; Olson (15), off Wood. RBIs_Phillips (53), Upton (95), Pujols 2 (93), Cron 3 (50), Revere (19), Semien (27), Joyce 2 (62), Davis 2 (97), Olson (30), Pinder (32). SB_Trout 2 (20). SF_Pujols, Joyce. S_Semien.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Phillips, Pujols, Simmons, Maldonado); Oakland 8 (Joyce, Lowrie 2, Olson 2, Maxwell, Chapman 2). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 10; Oakland 3 for 13.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

GIDP_Pinder.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Phillips, Cron).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 3 1-3 4 1 1 1 3 52 1.12
Wood 1 1-3 4 4 4 0 3 28 5.65
Scribner 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 17 4.57
Guerra 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 5.57
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.16
Salas 2 1 1 1 0 2 18 5.54
Bedrosian, W, 5-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.41
Paredes, S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 1 1 29 3.24
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Graveman 5 5 4 4 3 3 103 4.70
Moll, H, 2 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 13 7.71
Hendriks, BS, 3-3 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 4.79
Hatcher 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.63
Coulombe 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 3.80
Casilla 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.21
Treinen, L, 1-6 1 2 1 1 0 1 25 4.41

Scribner pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wood 2-0, Guerra 2-0, Ramirez 3-0, Hendriks 1-1. HBP_Graveman (Trout), Treinen (Cowart). WP_Graveman.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_4:12. A_11,110 (37,090).

        Trump sets 2018 pay raise for federal employees

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.