...

Angels’ Alex Meyer likely to miss 2018; Heaney day-to-day

September 11, 2017 7:44 pm
 
< a min read
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Alex Meyer is likely to miss the 2018 season after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler had better news on left-hander Andrew Heaney on Monday, saying an MRI exam revealed nothing seriously wrong with his shoulder.

Meyer’s surgery will be performed Tuesday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, and the typical recovery time is 12 months.

The 6-foot-9 starter made a career-high 13 big-league appearances this season with the Angels, going 4-5 with a 3.74 ERA. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 19.

Heaney left his start in Seattle on Saturday with soreness in his shoulder. A clinical examination showed “internal impingement,” but no acute strain, according to Eppler.

Heaney is questionable to make his next scheduled start.

