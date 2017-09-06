Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels beat A’s 8-7 in 10th, take over 2nd AL wild-card spot

September 6, 2017 2:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ben Revere lined a go-ahead single in the 10th inning that diving left fielder Matt Joyce just missed, and the Los Angeles Angels took over the second AL wild-card spot by beating the Oakland Athletics 8-7 on Tuesday night.

The Angels moved a half-game ahead of Minnesota, which lost at Tampa Bay. The Angels are five games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015 season.

Oakland lost its eighth in a row, matching its longest skid over the last five years.

Cam Bedrosian (5-4) pitched a scoreless ninth. Eduardo Paredes retired Jed Lowrie on a flyball to escape a bases-loaded jam for his first career save.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.