Russian leader: Doping won’t keep athletes out of Olympics

September 14, 2017
 
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Russian member of the International Olympic Committee tells The Associated Press he expects all of his country’s athletes to be in South Korea for next year’s Winter Olympics.

The comments from Alexander Zhukov come as two IOC committees head into their 15th month of reviewing the findings of an investigation that found evidence of widespread, state-sponsored doping corruption inside Russia.

The inquiry detailed cheating at the Sochi Games and beforehand that affected 1,000 athletes covering 30 sports.

The IOC will receive updates on those reports at its meetings this week, but will not make a decision about individual Russian athletes or the country’s eligibility as a whole.

Meanwhile, a group of anti-doping leaders on Thursday called for the Russian Olympic Committee to be banned from Pyeongchang.

