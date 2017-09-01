Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP source: Browns to release QB Osweiler, still pay him $16M

September 1, 2017 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the moves says the Cleveland Browns will release quarterback Brock Osweiler, who will be paid his $16 million this season.

Osweiler will be cut along with veteran guard John Greco, kicker Cody Parkey and defensive lineman Xavier Cooper when the team trims its roster to 53 on Saturday, said the person who spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is still finalizing decisions.

Osweiler came to Cleveland in March via trade from Houston. The Browns did not have any long-term plans for him but gave him a chance to compete for a starting job this summer.

Osweiler was beaten out by rookie DeShone Kizer. The Browns will also keep quarterbacks Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1313 0.0275 3.69%
L 2020 25.9903 0.0681 5.96%
L 2030 29.1797 0.1226 8.53%
L 2040 31.5288 0.1560 9.78%
L 2050 18.1332 0.1020 10.91%
G Fund 15.4228 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1218 0.0240 2.92%
C Fund 34.5553 0.1981 11.59%
S Fund 44.3403 0.4525 8.61%
I Fund 28.8694 0.1808 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.