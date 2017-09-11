Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP source: Engineers will inspect Miami Dolphins’ stadium

September 11, 2017 12:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says structural engineers will inspect the Miami Dolphins’ stadium after a possible tornado was reported in the area during Hurricane Irma.

The person confirmed the planned inspection to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the Dolphins have not commented on the condition of the stadium. The team’s complex in Davie, Florida appears to be fine in the wake of the storm, the person said.

Another person said Marlins Park was being assessed. Photos posted on social meeting showed possible storm damage to the outer facade of the retractable roof.

The Dolphins evacuated from South Florida before the storm’s arrival and will practice in Oxnard, California, this week to prepare for their delayed start of the season.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.

Related Topics
Sports News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary meets new Forest Service chief

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.