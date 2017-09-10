Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
AP source: Jaguars WR Robinson out for season with torn ACL

September 10, 2017 9:04 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson is out for the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the season opener.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not released details of Robinson’s injury.

Robinson landed awkwardly on his left knee while making a catch in the first quarter of Sunday’s 29-7 victory at Houston and did not return. Tests revealed a season-ending injury, the person said.

It was a huge loss in a big victory for the Jaguars, who hadn’t won an opener since 2011.

Robinson, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015 following a 1,400-yard, 14-touchdown campaign, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and looking for a long-term deal. He had been hoping to rebound from a disappointing season in which he had 73 passes for 883 yards and six scores.

He was the team’s best offensive player during training camp.

