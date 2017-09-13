Listen Live Sports

AP Source: Josh Richardson gets $42M deal to stay with Heat

September 13, 2017 7:10 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says Miami wing Josh Richardson has agreed to a four-year extension potentially worth $42 million to remain with the Heat.

The terms were finalized Wednesday, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced publicly.

The fourth year of the deal will be at Richardson’s option.

Richardson is entering his third season with the Heat. He averaged 10.2 points last season, appearing in 53 games and making 34 starts. He shot 46 percent from 3-point range as a rookie, then 33 percent from beyond the arc last year.

The Heat begin training camp Sept. 26.

ESPN first reported Richardson’s agreement with Miami.

