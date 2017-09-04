AP source: NFL considers moving Dolphins opener against Bucs

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the discussions says the NFL is considering moving the Miami Dolphins’ season opener against Tampa Bay to another site or earlier this week because of Hurricane Irma.

The person confirmed the discussions to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the league and teams aren’t talking publicly about the options.

Switching the game to Thursday or Friday is being considered, the person said, because Irma could threaten South Florida over the weekend. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Miami.

Playing the game at another site Sunday is also being discussed, the person said.

Advertisement

The teams share the same bye week in November, but would prefer to avoid moving the game to that weekend.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.