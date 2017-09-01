Listen Live Sports

AP Source: Seahawks send CB Tramaine Brock to Vikings

September 1, 2017 8:00 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings found a veteran cornerback available just weeks after he was signed by the Seattle Seahawks.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Seahawks traded cornerback Tramaine Brock to the Vikings on Friday, giving Minnesota an experienced option for its secondary just before the start of the regular season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the teams. Seattle is reportedly receiving a seventh-round pick in exchange for Brock.

Brock will join a veteran secondary in Minnesota that includes safeties Harrison Smith and Andrew Sedenjo, and cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes, Terrence Newman and Trae Waynes.

Brock signed with Seattle on Aug. 16 and was immediately thrown into the competition at cornerback. Brock was seen as an option on the outside or working as a slot cornerback. But Seattle opted to stay in-house with its options and will go into the regular season relying on veteran Jeremy Lane and rookie Shaq Griffin opposite Richard Sherman.

Brock’s late signing was due to off-field troubles. He started 31 of 32 games over the past two seasons for San Francisco but was released during the offseason after he was arrested and accused of hitting a woman he was dating.

Brock was charged with felony domestic violence in June. But those charges were dismissed in August by the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office after the office said there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case because the accuser declined to cooperate.

Brock signed a one-year deal with Seattle a week after the charges were dropped. His agent, Ron Slavin, praised the diligence of the Seahawks in investigating Brock’s case during the offseason after the signing was completed.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

