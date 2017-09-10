Listen Live Sports

Argument pauses for ‘God Bless America,’ Reds beat Mets 10-5

September 10, 2017
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Reds manager Bryan Price put his argument with umpires on pause for the singing of “God Bless America,” then Cincinnati surged past the New York Mets 10-5 Sunday on Tucker Barnhart’s career-high five RBIs.

The Reds rallied for three runs in the seventh to make it 3-all. Scooter Gennett was called out on strikes by plate umpire Shane Livensparger to end the inning, and Price came out to argue.

Price was contesting the call with Livensparger and crew chief Jerry Layne when New York firefighter Makiah Brown walked on the field for her rendition of “God Bless America.”

Price and the two umpires took off their hats for the performance, then resumed the argument when Brown finished.

The Reds ended a three-game losing streak.

