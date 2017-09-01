Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

September 1, 2017 11:01 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 19 10 .655
White Sox 18 12 .600
Brewers 15 16 .484 5
Reds 12 17 .414 7
Indians 8 22 .267 11½
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants 18 14 .563
Cubs 16 14 .533 1
Angels 16 15 .516
Diamondbacks 14 17 .452
Athletics 13 17 .433 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 18 12 .600
Padres 16 12 .571 1
Mariners 15 13 .536 2
Royals 15 16 .484
Padres 12 18 .400 6

Friday’s Games

AZL Padres2 at AZL White Sox, TBD

AZL Padres2 5, AZL White Sox 4

AZL Padres at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

AZL Padres at AZL Athletics, 1 p.m.

AZL Cubs at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Indians, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

