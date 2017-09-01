Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|White Sox
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|Brewers
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|Reds
|12
|17
|.414
|7
|Indians
|8
|22
|.267
|11½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants
|18
|14
|.563
|—
|Cubs
|16
|14
|.533
|1
|Angels
|16
|15
|.516
|1½
|Diamondbacks
|14
|17
|.452
|3½
|Athletics
|13
|17
|.433
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Padres
|16
|12
|.571
|1
|Mariners
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Royals
|15
|16
|.484
|3½
|Padres
|12
|18
|.400
|6
___
AZL Padres2 at AZL White Sox, TBD
AZL Padres2 5, AZL White Sox 4
AZL Padres at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres at AZL Athletics, 1 p.m.
AZL Cubs at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Indians, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled