Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|White Sox
|19
|12
|.613
|1½
|Brewers
|15
|16
|.484
|5½
|Reds
|12
|18
|.400
|8
|Indians
|9
|22
|.290
|11½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|Cubs
|16
|14
|.533
|1½
|Angels
|17
|15
|.531
|1½
|Diamondbacks
|14
|18
|.438
|4½
|Athletics
|13
|17
|.433
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Padres
|16
|13
|.552
|1
|Mariners
|15
|14
|.517
|2
|Royals
|15
|17
|.469
|3½
|Padres
|13
|18
|.419
|5
___
AZL Cubs 9, AZL Brewers 6
AZL Rangers 4, AZL Mariners 3
No games scheduled
No games scheduled