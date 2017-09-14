Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arsenal delay start, AC Milan start with romp in Europa

September 14, 2017 3:36 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

Arsenal’s first Europa League match in 17 years was delayed for an hour in the interest of fan safety, and AC Milan kicked off by subduing host Austria Vienna 5-1 on Thursday.

Arsenal decided to delay the start against Cologne after thousands of ticketless Cologne fans made it hard for ticketholders to get into Emirates Stadium.

New AC Milan forward Andre Silva scored a hat trick. Milan made certain of the result within 20 minutes.

Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring after seven minutes then set up two for Silva in the 10th and 20th.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Alexandar Borkovic’s header reduced the deficit early in the second half, Silva completed his hat trick, and Suso finished the rout just a minute after coming off the bench.

After three years away, AC Milan returned to European competition as perhaps the favorite — at least until December when eight teams jump in as a result of placing third in a Champions League group.

Also, AEK won at Rijeka 2-1 in another Group D game.

EVERTON STRUGGLES

Atalanta struck three times in the first half to hand struggling Everton a 3-0 defeat in Group E.

Following consecutive losses to Chelsea and Tottenham in the English Premier League, Everton went on to struggle in Bergamo. Wayne Rooney failed to impress and his teammates made no difference.

        HUD management, unions suffer communications breakdown over reorg efforts

After a 26-year absence in Europe, Atalanta cruised, with all the goals in the first half.

In another Group E match, Lyon drew with Apollon 1-1.

BRAGA RALLIES

Hoffenheim’s confidence after beating Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday was pricked by Braga, which rallied from a goal down to beat the German host 2-1.

Sandro Wagner headed in a Pavel Kaderabek cross for Hoffenheim to lead in its league debut in Group C.

Joao Carlos equalized, and another Ricardo Esgaio cross set up the match-winner for Dyego Sousa after the break.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut discusses time onboard International Space Station

Today in History

1901: McKinley dies from assassin's bullet

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1905 -0.0012 3.92%
L 2020 26.1297 -0.0033 6.18%
L 2030 29.4250 -0.0061 8.74%
L 2040 31.8377 -0.0079 9.97%
L 2050 18.3345 -0.0051 11.07%
G Fund 15.4345 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0749 -0.0148 3.86%
C Fund 34.9456 0.0268 11.93%
S Fund 44.8407 0.0178 8.16%
I Fund 29.3994 -0.0749 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.