Astros 6, Mariners 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.287
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.354
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Reddick lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.310
|Gurriel dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|McCann c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.241
|Maybin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|6
|6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Valencia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Motter lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|8
|Houston
|000
|020
|400—6
|8
|1
|Seattle
|100
|001
|000—2
|7
|0
a-struck out for Valencia in the 9th.
E_Keuchel (4). LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Bregman (32). HR_Gurriel (16), off Ramirez; McCann (14), off Ramirez; Seager (20), off Keuchel. RBIs_Bregman 2 (55), Reddick 2 (74), Gurriel (63), McCann (55), Seager 2 (71). SB_Motter (12). S_Maybin.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Bregman 2, Gurriel 2); Seattle 3 (Segura, Seager, Valencia). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Seattle 1 for 5.
GIDP_Segura, Cano.
DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gonzalez), (Correa, Gonzalez).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, W, 12-3
|7
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|108
|2.88
|Liriano
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.87
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.35
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|96
|4.35
|Rzepczynski, L, 2-1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|11
|3.72
|Vincent
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|11
|2.16
|Altavilla
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|5.00
|Garton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7.50
Rzepczynski pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Liriano 1-0, Vincent 2-2, Altavilla 2-0. WP_Rzepczynski, Altavilla, Liriano. PB_Zunino (8).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Ben May; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:53. A_20,108 (47,476).