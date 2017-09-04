Astros 6, Mariners 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .295 Bregman 3b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .287 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .354 Correa ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .315 Reddick lf 4 0 1 2 1 0 .310 Gurriel dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .295 Gonzalez 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .296 McCann c 2 2 1 1 2 1 .241 Maybin cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .233 Totals 34 6 8 6 6 6

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .306 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .262 Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .283 Seager 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .254 Valencia 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 a-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .239 Heredia cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Motter lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .203 Totals 33 2 7 2 2 8

Houston 000 020 400—6 8 1 Seattle 100 001 000—2 7 0

a-struck out for Valencia in the 9th.

E_Keuchel (4). LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Bregman (32). HR_Gurriel (16), off Ramirez; McCann (14), off Ramirez; Seager (20), off Keuchel. RBIs_Bregman 2 (55), Reddick 2 (74), Gurriel (63), McCann (55), Seager 2 (71). SB_Motter (12). S_Maybin.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Bregman 2, Gurriel 2); Seattle 3 (Segura, Seager, Valencia). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Seattle 1 for 5.

GIDP_Segura, Cano.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gonzalez), (Correa, Gonzalez).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, W, 12-3 7 2-3 7 2 2 2 5 108 2.88 Liriano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.87 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.35 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ramirez 6 4 2 2 2 5 96 4.35 Rzepczynski, L, 2-1 0 1 2 2 1 0 11 3.72 Vincent 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 11 2.16 Altavilla 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 24 5.00 Garton 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 7.50

Rzepczynski pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Liriano 1-0, Vincent 2-2, Altavilla 2-0. WP_Rzepczynski, Altavilla, Liriano. PB_Zunino (8).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Ben May; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:53. A_20,108 (47,476).