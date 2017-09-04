Listen Live Sports

Astros 6, Mariners 2

September 4, 2017 9:48 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .295
Bregman 3b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .287
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .354
Correa ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .315
Reddick lf 4 0 1 2 1 0 .310
Gurriel dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .295
Gonzalez 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .296
McCann c 2 2 1 1 2 1 .241
Maybin cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .233
Totals 34 6 8 6 6 6
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .306
Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .262
Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .283
Seager 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .254
Valencia 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
a-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .239
Heredia cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Motter lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .203
Totals 33 2 7 2 2 8
Houston 000 020 400—6 8 1
Seattle 100 001 000—2 7 0

a-struck out for Valencia in the 9th.

E_Keuchel (4). LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Bregman (32). HR_Gurriel (16), off Ramirez; McCann (14), off Ramirez; Seager (20), off Keuchel. RBIs_Bregman 2 (55), Reddick 2 (74), Gurriel (63), McCann (55), Seager 2 (71). SB_Motter (12). S_Maybin.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Bregman 2, Gurriel 2); Seattle 3 (Segura, Seager, Valencia). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Seattle 1 for 5.

GIDP_Segura, Cano.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gonzalez), (Correa, Gonzalez).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, W, 12-3 7 2-3 7 2 2 2 5 108 2.88
Liriano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.87
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.35
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez 6 4 2 2 2 5 96 4.35
Rzepczynski, L, 2-1 0 1 2 2 1 0 11 3.72
Vincent 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 11 2.16
Altavilla 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 24 5.00
Garton 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 7.50

Rzepczynski pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Liriano 1-0, Vincent 2-2, Altavilla 2-0. WP_Rzepczynski, Altavilla, Liriano. PB_Zunino (8).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Ben May; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:53. A_20,108 (47,476).

