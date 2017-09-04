Listen Live Sports

Astros 6, Mariners 2

September 4, 2017 9:48 pm
 
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 4 1 1 0 Segura ss 4 1 1 0
Bregman 3b 5 1 1 2 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Cano 2b 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 5 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0
Reddick lf 4 0 1 2 K.Sager 3b 4 1 2 2
Y.Grrel dh 4 1 2 1 Vlencia 1b 3 0 0 0
Ma.Gnza 1b 4 1 2 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0
B.McCnn c 2 2 1 1 Zunino c 4 0 1 0
Maybin cf 2 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 0 1 0
Motter lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 33 2 7 2
Houston 000 020 400—6
Seattle 100 001 000—2

E_Keuchel (4). DP_Houston 2. LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Bregman (32). HR_Y.Gurriel (16), B.McCann (14), K.Seager (20). SB_Motter (12). S_Maybin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Keuchel W,12-3 7 2-3 7 2 2 2 5
Liriano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 3
Seattle
Ramirez 6 4 2 2 2 5
Rzepczynski L,2-1 0 1 2 2 1 0
Vincent 2-3 2 2 2 2 1
Altavilla 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Garton 1 0 0 0 0 0

Rzepczynski pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Rzepczynski, Altavilla, Liriano.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Ben May; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:53. A_20,108 (47,476).

