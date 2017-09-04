Astros 6, Mariners 2

|Houston
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Y.Grrel dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Vlencia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnza 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maybin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Motter lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Houston
|000
|020
|400—6
|Seattle
|100
|001
|000—2
E_Keuchel (4). DP_Houston 2. LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Bregman (32). HR_Y.Gurriel (16), B.McCann (14), K.Seager (20). SB_Motter (12). S_Maybin (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Keuchel W,12-3
|7
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Liriano
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Seattle
|Ramirez
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Rzepczynski L,2-1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Vincent
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Altavilla
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rzepczynski pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
WP_Rzepczynski, Altavilla, Liriano.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Ben May; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:53. A_20,108 (47,476).