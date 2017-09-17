Astros clinch AL West with 7-1 win over Mariners

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander struck out 10 in seven strong innings, Derek Fisher and Marwin Gonzalez homered to put Houston on top in a big fifth inning and the Astros clinched the American League West with a 7-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

George Springer and Carlos Correa also homered for the Astros, who won their first division title since 2001 and seventh overall. The Astros become the first team in major league history to win titles in three divisions after previously winning the NL West and NL Central.

Houston had trouble stringing hits together until the fifth inning, when Yuli Gurriel singled and homered off Andrew Moore (1-4) to straightaway center for a 2-1 lead.