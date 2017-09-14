Listen Live Sports

Astros OF Jake Marisnick breaks thumb, out 6-8 weeks

September 14, 2017
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick could be out for the season after breaking his right thumb while sliding headfirst into second base.

Marisnick will need surgery and will be out six to eight weeks, the Astros announced Thursday.

Marisnick was hurt in the third inning of Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He attempted to take second on his single to right, but was thrown out.

Marisnick is batting .243 with 16 homers and 35 RBIs in 106 games for the Astros, who are all but certain to reach the playoffs next month. Even if the center fielder heals quickly, he likely couldn’t return before the World Series.

He will have surgery Friday in Houston.

Former Angels outfielder Cameron Maybin is likely to play more in Marisnick’s absence.

