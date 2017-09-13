Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 7, Red Sox 3

September 13, 2017 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 5 1 1 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 0
Joyce lf 4 1 1 0 Pedroia 2b 4 1 3 0
Lowrie 2b 4 2 3 2 Bnntndi lf 4 0 2 1
K.Davis dh 4 1 1 1 Betts rf 3 0 0 1
M.Olson 1b 2 1 1 2 Mreland 1b 4 0 1 0
Pinder rf 4 1 0 1 H.Rmirz dh 4 0 0 0
Maxwell c 4 0 1 1 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0
Powell cf 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 1 1
Totals 35 7 8 7 Totals 34 3 9 3
Oakland 402 001 000—7
Boston 101 010 000—3

DP_Oakland 2. LOB_Oakland 3, Boston 7. 2B_Lowrie (45), Maxwell (11), Benintendi 2 (23), Moreland (30). 3B_Lowrie (3). HR_M.Olson (18), Bradley Jr. (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Cotton W,8-10 5 6 3 3 2 3
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0
Coulombe 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Dull 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hatcher 1 0 0 0 0 0
Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 2
Boston
Fister L,5-8 4 6 6 6 1 4
Abad 1 0 1 1 0 1
Hembree 1 1 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 1
Boyer 2 0 0 0 0 2

Abad pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Abad (Olson). WP_Hembree, Treinen.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

T_3:07. A_36,366 (37,499).

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard surveys Florida Keys

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1905 -0.0012 3.92%
L 2020 26.1297 -0.0033 6.18%
L 2030 29.4250 -0.0061 8.74%
L 2040 31.8377 -0.0079 9.97%
L 2050 18.3345 -0.0051 11.07%
G Fund 15.4345 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0749 -0.0148 3.86%
C Fund 34.9456 0.0268 11.93%
S Fund 44.8407 0.0178 8.16%
I Fund 29.3994 -0.0749 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.