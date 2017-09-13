Athletics 7, Red Sox 3

Oakland Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 5 1 1 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 0 Joyce lf 4 1 1 0 Pedroia 2b 4 1 3 0 Lowrie 2b 4 2 3 2 Bnntndi lf 4 0 2 1 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 1 Betts rf 3 0 0 1 M.Olson 1b 2 1 1 2 Mreland 1b 4 0 1 0 Pinder rf 4 1 0 1 H.Rmirz dh 4 0 0 0 Maxwell c 4 0 1 1 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0 Powell cf 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 1 1 Totals 35 7 8 7 Totals 34 3 9 3

Oakland 402 001 000—7 Boston 101 010 000—3

DP_Oakland 2. LOB_Oakland 3, Boston 7. 2B_Lowrie (45), Maxwell (11), Benintendi 2 (23), Moreland (30). 3B_Lowrie (3). HR_M.Olson (18), Bradley Jr. (16).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Cotton W,8-10 5 6 3 3 2 3 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0 Coulombe 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Dull 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hatcher 1 0 0 0 0 0 Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 2 Boston Fister L,5-8 4 6 6 6 1 4 Abad 1 0 1 1 0 1 Hembree 1 1 0 0 0 1 Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 1 Boyer 2 0 0 0 0 2

Abad pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Abad (Olson). WP_Hembree, Treinen.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.

T_3:07. A_36,366 (37,499).