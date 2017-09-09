Athletics 9, Astros 8

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .297 Altuve 2b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .352 Correa ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .308 Reddick lf 3 2 3 4 2 0 .317 Gurriel 1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .290 Bregman 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Gonzalez 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Beltran dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 McCann c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .243 1-Marisnick pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Centeno c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Maybin cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Totals 36 8 11 8 4 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 2 2 4 0 0 .260 Joyce rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .243 Lowrie 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .274 Davis lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .242 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Healy dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .269 2-Barreto pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .163 Maxwell c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .238 Chapman 3b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .242 Powell cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .265 Totals 36 9 14 9 3 2

Houston 203 020 001—8 11 0 Oakland 021 000 402—9 14 0

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for McCann in the 8th. 2-ran for Healy in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Altuve (37), Reddick 2 (30), Joyce (29), Healy (26). HR_Altuve (22), off Cotton; Gurriel (17), off Cotton; Reddick (13), off Cotton; Chapman (11), off McHugh; Joyce (23), off McHugh; Semien (6), off Gregerson; Powell (2), off Giles. RBIs_Altuve 2 (74), Reddick 4 (78), Gurriel 2 (65), Semien 4 (31), Joyce (63), Lowrie (51), Chapman 2 (29), Powell (4). SB_Marisnick (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Maybin); Oakland 2 (Olson, Chapman). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Oakland 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Correa, Maxwell. LIDP_Olson. GIDP_Gurriel 2, Powell.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel), (Gurriel); Oakland 2 (Semien, Olson), (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McHugh 3 4 3 3 1 1 50 3.61 Feliz 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 4.93 Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 6.27 Fiers 1 2 2 2 1 0 21 4.87 Gregerson 1 2 2 2 0 0 15 4.12 Musgrove 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.86 Giles, L, 1-3 0 3 2 2 1 0 10 2.63 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cotton 5 7 7 7 3 4 97 5.82 Alcantara 2 1 0 0 1 1 18 13.00 Coulombe 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.75 Hendriks 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.76 Treinen, W, 2-6 1 2 1 1 0 1 11 4.48

Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gregerson 2-2, Hendriks 1-0. HBP_Alcantara (Springer).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:06. A_12,288 (37,090).