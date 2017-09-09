Athletics 9, Astros 8

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.352
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Reddick lf
|3
|2
|3
|4
|2
|0
|.317
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Bregman 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Gonzalez 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|McCann c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|1-Marisnick pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Centeno c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Maybin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|4
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.260
|Joyce rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Davis lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Healy dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|2-Barreto pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Maxwell c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Powell cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|36
|9
|14
|9
|3
|2
|Houston
|203
|020
|001—8
|11
|0
|Oakland
|021
|000
|402—9
|14
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for McCann in the 8th. 2-ran for Healy in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Altuve (37), Reddick 2 (30), Joyce (29), Healy (26). HR_Altuve (22), off Cotton; Gurriel (17), off Cotton; Reddick (13), off Cotton; Chapman (11), off McHugh; Joyce (23), off McHugh; Semien (6), off Gregerson; Powell (2), off Giles. RBIs_Altuve 2 (74), Reddick 4 (78), Gurriel 2 (65), Semien 4 (31), Joyce (63), Lowrie (51), Chapman 2 (29), Powell (4). SB_Marisnick (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Maybin); Oakland 2 (Olson, Chapman). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Oakland 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Correa, Maxwell. LIDP_Olson. GIDP_Gurriel 2, Powell.
DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel), (Gurriel); Oakland 2 (Semien, Olson), (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McHugh
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|50
|3.61
|Feliz
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.93
|Sipp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.27
|Fiers
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|4.87
|Gregerson
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|4.12
|Musgrove
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.86
|Giles, L, 1-3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|2.63
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cotton
|5
|7
|7
|7
|3
|4
|97
|5.82
|Alcantara
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|13.00
|Coulombe
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.75
|Hendriks
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.76
|Treinen, W, 2-6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|4.48
Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gregerson 2-2, Hendriks 1-0. HBP_Alcantara (Springer).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:06. A_12,288 (37,090).