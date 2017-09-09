Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 9, Astros 8

September 9, 2017 1:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .297
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .352
Correa ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .308
Reddick lf 3 2 3 4 2 0 .317
Gurriel 1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .290
Bregman 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Gonzalez 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Beltran dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
McCann c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .243
1-Marisnick pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Centeno c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Maybin cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Totals 36 8 11 8 4 7
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 5 2 2 4 0 0 .260
Joyce rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .243
Lowrie 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .274
Davis lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .242
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Healy dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .269
2-Barreto pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .163
Maxwell c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .238
Chapman 3b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .242
Powell cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .265
Totals 36 9 14 9 3 2
Houston 203 020 001—8 11 0
Oakland 021 000 402—9 14 0

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for McCann in the 8th. 2-ran for Healy in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Altuve (37), Reddick 2 (30), Joyce (29), Healy (26). HR_Altuve (22), off Cotton; Gurriel (17), off Cotton; Reddick (13), off Cotton; Chapman (11), off McHugh; Joyce (23), off McHugh; Semien (6), off Gregerson; Powell (2), off Giles. RBIs_Altuve 2 (74), Reddick 4 (78), Gurriel 2 (65), Semien 4 (31), Joyce (63), Lowrie (51), Chapman 2 (29), Powell (4). SB_Marisnick (9).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Maybin); Oakland 2 (Olson, Chapman). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Oakland 3 for 8.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Runners moved up_Correa, Maxwell. LIDP_Olson. GIDP_Gurriel 2, Powell.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel), (Gurriel); Oakland 2 (Semien, Olson), (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McHugh 3 4 3 3 1 1 50 3.61
Feliz 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 4.93
Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 6.27
Fiers 1 2 2 2 1 0 21 4.87
Gregerson 1 2 2 2 0 0 15 4.12
Musgrove 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.86
Giles, L, 1-3 0 3 2 2 1 0 10 2.63
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cotton 5 7 7 7 3 4 97 5.82
Alcantara 2 1 0 0 1 1 18 13.00
Coulombe 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.75
Hendriks 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.76
Treinen, W, 2-6 1 2 1 1 0 1 11 4.48

Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gregerson 2-2, Hendriks 1-0. HBP_Alcantara (Springer).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:06. A_12,288 (37,090).

        Trump sets 2018 pay raise for federal employees

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.