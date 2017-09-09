Athletics 9, Astros 8

|Houston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Joyce rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Reddick lf
|3
|2
|3
|4
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Grrel 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Healy dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Ma.Gnza 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwell c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Mrsnick pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Powell cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Centeno c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|36
|9
|14
|9
|Houston
|203
|020
|001—8
|Oakland
|021
|000
|402—9
DP_Houston 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Altuve (37), Reddick 2 (30), Joyce (29), Healy (26). HR_Altuve (22), Reddick (13), Y.Gurriel (17), Semien (6), Joyce (23), M.Chapman (11), Powell (2). SB_Marisnick (9).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|McHugh
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Feliz
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fiers
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Gregerson BS,3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Musgrove
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giles L,1-3 BS,4
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Oakland
|Cotton
|5
|7
|7
|7
|3
|4
|Alcantara
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Coulombe
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen W,2-6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Alcantara (Springer).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:06. A_12,288 (37,090).