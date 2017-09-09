Listen Live Sports

Athletics 9, Astros 8

September 9, 2017 1:24 am
 
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 3 2 2 0 Semien ss 5 2 2 4
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 2 Joyce rf 4 1 2 1
Correa ss 5 1 1 0 Lowrie 2b 5 0 1 1
Reddick lf 3 2 3 4 K.Davis lf 3 0 1 0
Y.Grrel 1b 5 1 1 2 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 0 0 0 0 Healy dh 4 1 3 0
Ma.Gnza 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 Barreto pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Beltran dh 4 0 0 0 Maxwell c 3 1 0 0
B.McCnn c 3 0 2 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 2 3 2
Mrsnick pr 0 0 0 0 Powell cf 4 2 2 1
Centeno c 0 0 0 0
Maybin cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 8 11 8 Totals 36 9 14 9
Houston 203 020 001—8
Oakland 021 000 402—9

DP_Houston 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Altuve (37), Reddick 2 (30), Joyce (29), Healy (26). HR_Altuve (22), Reddick (13), Y.Gurriel (17), Semien (6), Joyce (23), M.Chapman (11), Powell (2). SB_Marisnick (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McHugh 3 4 3 3 1 1
Feliz 1 2 0 0 0 0
Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 1
Fiers 1 2 2 2 1 0
Gregerson BS,3 1 2 2 2 0 0
Musgrove 1 1 0 0 0 0
Giles L,1-3 BS,4 0 3 2 2 1 0
Oakland
Cotton 5 7 7 7 3 4
Alcantara 2 1 0 0 1 1
Coulombe 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hendriks 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen W,2-6 1 2 1 1 0 1

Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Alcantara (Springer).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:06. A_12,288 (37,090).

