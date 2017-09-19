Listen Live Sports

...

Athletics 9, Tigers 8

September 19, 2017 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
Oakland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Barreto ss 6 1 1 0 Kinsler 2b 5 1 1 1
Pinder cf 5 1 2 0 Presley lf 6 1 4 1
Lowrie 2b 5 2 3 5 J.Jones pr 0 0 0 0
K.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 5 1 3 0
M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 An.Rmne pr-dh 1 0 0 0
Healy dh 5 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 5 1 2 2
M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 0
Canha rf 3 0 1 1 Navarro 1b 3 2 1 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 5 1 2 3
Smlnski rf 1 0 0 0 Collins cf 1 0 0 0
Garneau c 2 1 1 0 Mahtook ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Wendle ph 1 1 1 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 1
Phegley c 1 0 1 0
Totals 42 9 14 9 Totals 41 8 15 8
Oakland 021 001 140—9
Detroit 001 142 000—8

E_J.Iglesias (7). LOB_Oakland 10, Detroit 13. 2B_Lowrie (47), Healy (27), Presley (10), Mi.Cabrera (22), Castellanos (34), Navarro (1), J.Iglesias (31). 3B_J.McCann (2). HR_Lowrie (14), M.Olson (23), M.Chapman (13), Kinsler (20), Presley (2), Castellanos (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Gossett 4 2-3 9 6 6 3 3
Coulombe 1-3 1 0 0 2 1
Brady 1 2 2 2 1 1
Casilla W,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hatcher H,8 1 2 0 0 1 2
Treinen S,12-17 1 1 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Bell 3 1-3 5 3 3 3 5
Saupold 2 2 1 1 0 3
VerHagen H,3 1 2 1 1 0 2
Stumpf 0 0 0 0 1 0
Wilson L,2-5 BS,5 1 4 4 4 0 2
Hardy 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Greene 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:58. A_23,460 (41,681).

