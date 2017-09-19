Athletics 9, Tigers 8

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Barreto ss
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Pinder cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.279
|Davis lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.242
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.267
|Healy dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.231
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Smolinski rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Garneau c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|c-Wendle ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|42
|9
|14
|9
|4
|14
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.236
|Presley lf
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.322
|2-Jones pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Cabrera dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|1-Romine pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Navarro 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.206
|McCann c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.263
|Collins cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|a-Mahtook ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Totals
|41
|8
|15
|8
|7
|9
|Oakland
|021
|001
|140—9
|14
|0
|Detroit
|001
|142
|000—8
|15
|1
a-pinch hit for Collins in the 5th. b-flied out for Canha in the 7th. c-singled for Garneau in the 8th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for Presley in the 9th.
E_Iglesias (7). LOB_Oakland 10, Detroit 13. 2B_Lowrie (47), Healy (27), Presley (10), Cabrera (22), Castellanos (34), Navarro (1), Iglesias (31). 3B_McCann (2). HR_Olson (23), off Bell; Chapman (13), off Bell; Lowrie (14), off Wilson; Kinsler (20), off Gossett; Presley (2), off Gossett; Castellanos (24), off Brady. RBIs_Lowrie 5 (64), Olson (43), Healy (76), Chapman (34), Canha (12), Kinsler (47), Presley (15), Castellanos 2 (94), McCann 3 (48), Iglesias (54).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Pinder, Healy 2, Joyce 2); Detroit 6 (Kinsler 2, Presley 2, Mahtook 2). RISP_Oakland 5 for 13; Detroit 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Barreto, Chapman.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gossett
|4
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|3
|3
|90
|5.38
|Coulombe
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|3.65
|Brady
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|6.51
|Casilla, W, 4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.34
|Hatcher, H, 8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.95
|Treinen, S, 12-17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.20
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bell
|3
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|76
|6.52
|Saupold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|35
|4.68
|VerHagen, H, 3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|5.46
|Stumpf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2.73
|Wilson, L, 2-5, BS, 5-7
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|32
|4.42
|Hardy
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.64
|Greene
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.67
Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-1, Saupold 2-0, VerHagen 1-0, Stumpf 2-0, Wilson 3-1.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:58. A_23,460 (41,681).