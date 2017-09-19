Listen Live Sports

Athletics 9, Tigers 8

September 19, 2017 11:36 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Barreto ss 6 1 1 0 0 2 .197
Pinder cf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .243
Lowrie 2b 5 2 3 5 0 0 .279
Davis lf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .242
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .267
Healy dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .270
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .231
Canha rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .225
b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Smolinski rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Garneau c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .190
c-Wendle ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .400
Phegley c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .203
Totals 42 9 14 9 4 14
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 5 1 1 1 1 2 .236
Presley lf 6 1 4 1 0 1 .322
2-Jones pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .170
Cabrera dh 5 1 3 0 0 1 .249
1-Romine pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Castellanos rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .271
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .277
Navarro 1b 3 2 1 0 2 2 .206
McCann c 5 1 2 3 0 2 .263
Collins cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .199
a-Mahtook ph-cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .277
Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1 1 0 .259
Totals 41 8 15 8 7 9
Oakland 021 001 140—9 14 0
Detroit 001 142 000—8 15 1

a-pinch hit for Collins in the 5th. b-flied out for Canha in the 7th. c-singled for Garneau in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for Presley in the 9th.

E_Iglesias (7). LOB_Oakland 10, Detroit 13. 2B_Lowrie (47), Healy (27), Presley (10), Cabrera (22), Castellanos (34), Navarro (1), Iglesias (31). 3B_McCann (2). HR_Olson (23), off Bell; Chapman (13), off Bell; Lowrie (14), off Wilson; Kinsler (20), off Gossett; Presley (2), off Gossett; Castellanos (24), off Brady. RBIs_Lowrie 5 (64), Olson (43), Healy (76), Chapman (34), Canha (12), Kinsler (47), Presley (15), Castellanos 2 (94), McCann 3 (48), Iglesias (54).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Pinder, Healy 2, Joyce 2); Detroit 6 (Kinsler 2, Presley 2, Mahtook 2). RISP_Oakland 5 for 13; Detroit 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Barreto, Chapman.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gossett 4 2-3 9 6 6 3 3 90 5.38
Coulombe 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 16 3.65
Brady 1 2 2 2 1 1 24 6.51
Casilla, W, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.34
Hatcher, H, 8 1 2 0 0 1 2 20 3.95
Treinen, S, 12-17 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.20
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bell 3 1-3 5 3 3 3 5 76 6.52
Saupold 2 2 1 1 0 3 35 4.68
VerHagen, H, 3 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 5.46
Stumpf 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 2.73
Wilson, L, 2-5, BS, 5-7 1 4 4 4 0 2 32 4.42
Hardy 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 5.64
Greene 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.67

Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-1, Saupold 2-0, VerHagen 1-0, Stumpf 2-0, Wilson 3-1.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:58. A_23,460 (41,681).

