Athletics 9, Tigers 8

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Barreto ss 6 1 1 0 0 2 .197 Pinder cf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .243 Lowrie 2b 5 2 3 5 0 0 .279 Davis lf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .242 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .267 Healy dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .270 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .231 Canha rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .225 b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Smolinski rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Garneau c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .190 c-Wendle ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .400 Phegley c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .203 Totals 42 9 14 9 4 14

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 5 1 1 1 1 2 .236 Presley lf 6 1 4 1 0 1 .322 2-Jones pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .170 Cabrera dh 5 1 3 0 0 1 .249 1-Romine pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Castellanos rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .271 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .277 Navarro 1b 3 2 1 0 2 2 .206 McCann c 5 1 2 3 0 2 .263 Collins cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .199 a-Mahtook ph-cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .277 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1 1 0 .259 Totals 41 8 15 8 7 9

Oakland 021 001 140—9 14 0 Detroit 001 142 000—8 15 1

a-pinch hit for Collins in the 5th. b-flied out for Canha in the 7th. c-singled for Garneau in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for Presley in the 9th.

E_Iglesias (7). LOB_Oakland 10, Detroit 13. 2B_Lowrie (47), Healy (27), Presley (10), Cabrera (22), Castellanos (34), Navarro (1), Iglesias (31). 3B_McCann (2). HR_Olson (23), off Bell; Chapman (13), off Bell; Lowrie (14), off Wilson; Kinsler (20), off Gossett; Presley (2), off Gossett; Castellanos (24), off Brady. RBIs_Lowrie 5 (64), Olson (43), Healy (76), Chapman (34), Canha (12), Kinsler (47), Presley (15), Castellanos 2 (94), McCann 3 (48), Iglesias (54).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Pinder, Healy 2, Joyce 2); Detroit 6 (Kinsler 2, Presley 2, Mahtook 2). RISP_Oakland 5 for 13; Detroit 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Barreto, Chapman.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gossett 4 2-3 9 6 6 3 3 90 5.38 Coulombe 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 16 3.65 Brady 1 2 2 2 1 1 24 6.51 Casilla, W, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.34 Hatcher, H, 8 1 2 0 0 1 2 20 3.95 Treinen, S, 12-17 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.20 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bell 3 1-3 5 3 3 3 5 76 6.52 Saupold 2 2 1 1 0 3 35 4.68 VerHagen, H, 3 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 5.46 Stumpf 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 2.73 Wilson, L, 2-5, BS, 5-7 1 4 4 4 0 2 32 4.42 Hardy 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 5.64 Greene 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.67

Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-1, Saupold 2-0, VerHagen 1-0, Stumpf 2-0, Wilson 3-1.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:58. A_23,460 (41,681).