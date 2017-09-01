Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|Lancaster
|31
|24
|.564
|½
|Sugar Land
|26
|27
|.491
|4½
|Southern Maryland
|23
|31
|.426
|8
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Somerset
|25
|29
|.463
|6½
|Bridgeport
|25
|29
|.463
|6½
|New Britain
|23
|30
|.434
|8
___
Lancaster 2, Somerset 1
New Britain 16, Long Island 2
York 10, Bridgeport 8
Sugar Land 2, Southern Maryland 1
York at Bridgeport, 6:12 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
York at Bridgeport, 1:12 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 2 p.m.
York at Bridgeport, 3:45 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.