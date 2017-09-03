Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|32
|25
|.561
|—
|York
|32
|26
|.552
|½
|Sugar Land
|28
|28
|.500
|3½
|Southern Maryland
|24
|33
|.421
|8
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Bridgeport
|28
|30
|.483
|6½
|Somerset
|26
|30
|.464
|7½
|New Britain
|23
|32
|.418
|10
___
Long Island 8, New Britain 7
Lancaster 2, Somerset 0
Bridgeport 8, York 4
Somerset 4, Lancaster 1
Southern Maryland 6, Sugar Land 1
Bridgeport 4, York 1
New Britain at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 3 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.