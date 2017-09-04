Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|32
|26
|.552
|—
|York
|32
|26
|.552
|—
|Sugar Land
|29
|28
|.509
|2½
|Southern Maryland
|24
|34
|.414
|8
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|34
|24
|.586
|—
|Bridgeport
|28
|30
|.483
|6
|Somerset
|27
|30
|.474
|6½
|New Britain
|24
|32
|.429
|9
___
New Britain 8, Long Island 2
Somerset 7, Lancaster 6
Sugar Land 3, Southern Maryland 2
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.