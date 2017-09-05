Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|32
|26
|.552
|—
|Lancaster
|32
|27
|.542
|½
|Sugar Land
|29
|28
|.509
|2½
|Southern Maryland
|24
|35
|.407
|8½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|34
|24
|.586
|—
|Somerset
|28
|30
|.483
|6
|Bridgeport
|28
|30
|.483
|6
|New Britain
|25
|32
|.439
|8½
___
Long Island at York, ppd.
New Britain 7, Lancaster 6
Somerset 10, Southern Maryland 3
Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.
Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 12 p.m.
Long Island at York, 5 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at York, 7:30 p.m.