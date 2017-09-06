Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

September 6, 2017 1:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 32 26 .552
Lancaster 32 27 .542 ½
Sugar Land 29 28 .509
Southern Maryland 24 35 .407
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 34 24 .586
Somerset 28 30 .483 6
Bridgeport 28 30 .483 6
New Britain 25 32 .439

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at York, ppd.

New Britain 7, Lancaster 6

Somerset 10, Southern Maryland 3

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

Bridgeport 5, Sugar Land 4

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Bridgeport, 12 p.m.

        5 potential changes to federal retirement: How much they'd cost feds, retirees

Long Island at York, 5 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at York, 7:30 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.